424) Porque precisaram das injecções? E agora? (narr. PT; leg. PT)

Fonte – Canal Psinergy ; Julho 12, 2025.
But then why did they need the jabs!? https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.C7F49E50-7152-43FB-87C5-FF0C5D91DE58:e
Versão (narrado EN; legendado PT):
424) Porque precisaram das injecções? E agora? (narr. EN; leg. PT): https://www.brighteon.com/af8fdf69-3686-4d47-8e2d-bbb1e31dc894
Recomendado:
423) 6G – O conforto é o inimigo, a comodidade é o veneno (resumo): https://www.brighteon.com/c167101b-ee0b-4f00-8709-48869c0f3460
409) ECONOMIA BIOLÓGICA TOKENIZADA: https://www.brighteon.com/8df8c54c-4e78-48c6-83b8-b3ba9e7a31af
414) Convergência Biodigital ("Maravilhoso Mundo Novo"): https://www.brighteon.com/65bf1694-03dc-4d06-82b0-d9fc427d2154
415) "O dinheiro não importa mais quando se pode controlar as pessoas" – Dr. Jack Kruse: https://www.brighteon.com/72d84b37-6ecf-49ea-8fe9-0202b8e723c7
420) DETALHES DO PROGRAMA EUGÉNICO PLANETÁRIO: https://www.brighteon.com/be1b003b-4569-488a-9ed7-ee55690e3000
421) CICLO DO DOMÍNIO DIGITAL DA HUMANIDADE: https://www.brighteon.com/3412db23-0b97-47b3-bc20-7f85f311d87e
422) Convergência Biodigital (RESUMO) – Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Harald Kautz-Vella. https://www.brighteon.com/5ef6ac14-9e83-457b-92a8-ff96294099fb
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal (canal antigo)