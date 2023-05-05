Samadhi Part 3 - The Pathless Path 🙏 (2021)

The name, named, is not the eternal Name. Nameless, the origin of heaven and earth. Named, the mother of ten thousand things. Ever desireless, one can see the mystery. Ever desiring, one sees the manifestations. These two spring from the same source, but differ in name. This appears as darkness. Darkness within darkness. The gate to all mystery.

When action is pure and selfless, everything settles into its own perfect place.

In Buddhism Samadhi is the last of the eight elements of the Noble Eightfold Path. In the Ashtanga Yoga tradition, it is the eighth and final limb identified in the Yoga Sutras of Patanjali.



🎥 Watch: Samadhi Part 1 - Maya 🙏 (2017)

Samadhi Part 2 - It's Not What You Think 🙏 (2018)

