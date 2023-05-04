Samadhi (2018) Part 2 - It's Not What You Think 🙏

The Tao resembleth the emptiness of space; to employ it we must avoid creating ganglia. Oh Tao, how vast art Thou, the Abyss of Abysses, Thou Holy and secret Father of all Fatherhoods of Things. Let us make our sharpness blunt; let us loosen our complexes; let us tone down our brightness to the general obscurity. Oh Tao, how still art Thou, how pure, continuous One beyond Heaven. This Tao hath no father; It is beyond all conceptions, higher than the highest.

