Dr. Tony Martin: The "Jews" & The African Slaves Trade.

Dr. Tony Martin was Emeritus Professor of Africana Studies at Wellesley College, Massachusetts, where he taught from 1973 to 2007. Prior to coming to Wellesley, he taught at the University of Michigan-Flint, the Cipriani Labour College (Trinidad), and St. Mary's College (Trinidad). Professor Martin has authored, compiled or edited 14 books.

His most recent is Caribbean History:

From Pre-Colonial Origins to the Present (2012) published by Pearson Education. Earlier works include Amy Ashwood Garvey: Pan-Africanist, Feminist and Mrs. Marcus Garvey No. 1, Or, A Tale of Two Amies (2007), Literary Garveyism: Garvey, Black Arts and the Harlem Renaissance (1983), and the classic study of the Garvey Movement, Race First:

The Ideological and Organizational Struggles of Marcus Garvey and the Universal Negro Improvement Association (1976).

https://www.cbpm.org/drtonymartin.html

In this video Professor Tony Martin exposes the origins of slavery, the Hamitic Myth that Jews have used to justify the enslavement of Black people, but also Whites and just about anyone they could get their hands on and sell to others. This is merely one of the tentacles of Jewish supremacy and vile hatred of all non-Jews.





*The "Jews" & The White Slaves:

https://www.brighteon.com/b095c699-591d-465a-86e7-74f62de1df79



