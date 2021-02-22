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Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer for 16 years, says “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.” asserting that:
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194 views • February 22, 2021
Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer for 16 years, says “there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.” asserting that: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warns that once you're Vaccinated, there's no going back and you're now a Super Spreader as stores and businesses begin placing bans on the vaccinated from entering.
The full effects of the vaccine take place 4 - 14 months after the injection and that's when the world will begin to see mass deaths from this injection.
Turn off the LYING News on your Stupid Idiot Box.
Source: Wil Paranormal via JIM CRENSHAW
https://www.brighteon.com/d12a8ffd-e902-4de8-abc0-de55b3e89ecf
“false positive results from inherently unreliable COVID tests are being used to manufacture a second wave based on new cases.”.
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
The full effects of the vaccine take place 4 - 14 months after the injection and that's when the world will begin to see mass deaths from this injection.
Turn off the LYING News on your Stupid Idiot Box.
Source: Wil Paranormal via JIM CRENSHAW
https://www.brighteon.com/d12a8ffd-e902-4de8-abc0-de55b3e89ecf
“false positive results from inherently unreliable COVID tests are being used to manufacture a second wave based on new cases.”.
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG
Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517
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