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TOP DOCTOR WARNS: ONCE VACCINATED, THERE'S NOTHING WE CAN DO FOR YOU - IT WILL KILL YOU
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647 views • April 26, 2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warns that once you're Vaccinated, there's no going back and you're now a Super Spreader as stores and businesses begin placing bans on the vaccinated from entering.
The full effects of the vaccine take place 4 - 14 months after the injection and that's when the world will begin to see mass deaths from this injection.
Turn off the LYING News on your Stupid Idiot Box.
Source: Wil Paranormal via JIM CRENSHAW
The full effects of the vaccine take place 4 - 14 months after the injection and that's when the world will begin to see mass deaths from this injection.
Turn off the LYING News on your Stupid Idiot Box.
Source: Wil Paranormal via JIM CRENSHAW
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