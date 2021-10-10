NEW DEADLY COVID PILL! - Scientists WARN Of Merck's Vax Pill - Cancer & Death!Josh Sigurdson reports on the new deadly covid pill developed by Merck and the Department of Defense as several scientists come out with their alarming studies showing a huge cancer and heart attack risk among the medicated.Not only is it incredibly concerning to see the Department of Defense helping to develop a mass enforced covid pill that's supposed to replace the vaccine, but it shows how evil these people truly are at the same time as the drug is sold for 40 times more expensive than it is to make despite also being mostly funded by the government. There's your so-called "socialized healthcare" for you.While it's no surprise that the pill leads to cancer, blood clots, heart attacks and more, it's incredible that despite this, no one seems to care when they release it into the public to use the public as test subjects unwittingly.Consider the fact that millions of people will take it before any actual long term studies are done. If the short term shows huge cancer and heart attack risk, what will the long term show? Well, it doesn't appear that the company or the government cares... Obviously.The company literally says that they don't have the long term studies yet but they think it'll be just fine.It's a rush for money and hopefully decades of health dependents due to the effects.Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!source: