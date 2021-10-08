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NEW DEADLY COVID PILL! - Scientists WARN Of Merck's Vax Pill - Cancer & Death!
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2702 views • October 08, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the new deadly covid pill developed by Merck and the Department of Defense as several scientists come out with their alarming studies showing a huge cancer and heart attack risk among the medicated.
Not only is it incredibly concerning to see the Department of Defense helping to develop a mass enforced covid pill that's supposed to replace the vaccine, but it shows how evil these people truly are at the same time as the drug is sold for 40 times more expensive than it is to make despite also being mostly funded by the government. There's your so-called "socialized healthcare" for you.
While it's no surprise that the pill leads to cancer, blood clots, heart attacks and more, it's incredible that despite this, no one seems to care when they release it into the public to use the public as test subjects unwittingly.
Consider the fact that millions of people will take it before any actual long term studies are done. If the short term shows huge cancer and heart attack risk, what will the long term show? Well, it doesn't appear that the company or the government cares... Obviously.
The company literally says that they don't have the long term studies yet but they think it'll be just fine.
It's a rush for money and hopefully decades of health dependents due to the effects.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the new deadly covid pill developed by Merck and the Department of Defense as several scientists come out with their alarming studies showing a huge cancer and heart attack risk among the medicated.
Not only is it incredibly concerning to see the Department of Defense helping to develop a mass enforced covid pill that's supposed to replace the vaccine, but it shows how evil these people truly are at the same time as the drug is sold for 40 times more expensive than it is to make despite also being mostly funded by the government. There's your so-called "socialized healthcare" for you.
While it's no surprise that the pill leads to cancer, blood clots, heart attacks and more, it's incredible that despite this, no one seems to care when they release it into the public to use the public as test subjects unwittingly.
Consider the fact that millions of people will take it before any actual long term studies are done. If the short term shows huge cancer and heart attack risk, what will the long term show? Well, it doesn't appear that the company or the government cares... Obviously.
The company literally says that they don't have the long term studies yet but they think it'll be just fine.
It's a rush for money and hopefully decades of health dependents due to the effects.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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