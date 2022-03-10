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Light Bending Shapeshifters
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125 views • March 10, 2022
Shapeshifting glitches and malfunctions caught on camera- explained using the parable of the Wheat and Tares from the Bible and the concept of the Qliphoth host body. "He put another parable before them, saying, “The kingdom of heaven may be compared to a man who sowed good seed in his field, but while his men were sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat and went away. So when the plants came up and bore grain, then the weeds appeared also. And the servants of the master of the house came and said to him, ‘Master, did you not sow good seed in your field? How then does it have weeds?’ He said to them, ‘An enemy has done this.’ So the servants said to him, ‘Then do you want us to go and gather them?’
But he said, ‘No, lest in gathering the weeds you root up the wheat along with them. Let both grow together until the harvest, and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, “Gather the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned, but gather the wheat into my barn.”’ MATTHEW 13:24-30
video by Jonathan Kleck
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
But he said, ‘No, lest in gathering the weeds you root up the wheat along with them. Let both grow together until the harvest, and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, “Gather the weeds first and bind them in bundles to be burned, but gather the wheat into my barn.”’ MATTHEW 13:24-30
video by Jonathan Kleck
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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