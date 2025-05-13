BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE LOST AGENDA**DOCTOR SPEAKS TRUTH**
RemovingtheMask
RemovingtheMask
94 views • 11 hours ago

Shalawam sharing the lost agenda message that was before in ancient times according to the bible.  Pray you all are well.   Praying for all of you that truly belong to Christ and hear his voice.  Pray for us as well as the whole body of Christ.  Blessings and shalawam.  

Visit us on other platforms:

https://old.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria/videos/all

https://www.youtube.com/@thew.o.r.k3935


HERB FREEDOM (benefits of herbs, fruits, & vegetables)

https://www.youtube.com/@herbfreedomG129

Websites:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/ (benefits of herbs, etc., website)

https://thework2.website2.me/


If you don't know Christ turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins, get baptized in his true name according to Acts 2:38 read. There was no 'J's' in the language when Christ walked on the face of the earth therefore he had an ancient hebrew name. His name in ancient hebrew is 'Yashaya' it means 'My Saviour' (Matthew 1:21). Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of the true Christ of the bible. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on our other platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO. Christ's true name is very important as well as the Father's name. It is very important that you are calling on the true name and not another name of the fallen ones. Clicks on link below.


THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3


WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

 **FAIR USE** on all videos, images, etc.,

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.

Sounds by T.T.H.C.

Video by The W.O.R.K.






lifereligionprovocative
