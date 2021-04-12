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GraceLife Church meets Underground in Canada after property confiscated
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62 views • April 12, 2021
GraceLife church Worship service.
But Peter and the apostles replied, "We must obey God rather than any human authority." -- Acts 5:29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOEhDCF1mkI
https://flote.app/post/5aa3c2ba-706d-4a57-8e57-a731e52556cb
https://www.brighteon.com/9b630ea5-d40c-44f2-9295-0f5964b0177f
https://rumble.com/vflyh3-gracelife-church-meets-underground-in-canada-after-property-confiscated.html
https://archive.org/details/grace-life-church-meets-underground-in-canada-after-property-confiscated
But Peter and the apostles replied, "We must obey God rather than any human authority." -- Acts 5:29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOEhDCF1mkI
https://flote.app/post/5aa3c2ba-706d-4a57-8e57-a731e52556cb
https://www.brighteon.com/9b630ea5-d40c-44f2-9295-0f5964b0177f
https://rumble.com/vflyh3-gracelife-church-meets-underground-in-canada-after-property-confiscated.html
https://archive.org/details/grace-life-church-meets-underground-in-canada-after-property-confiscated
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