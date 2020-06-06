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STATISM: THE MOST DANGEROUS RELIGION - LARKEN ROSE (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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34 views • June 06, 2020
Every religion claims that another one is the most dangerous religion in the world. It’s the world’s biggest blame game. No religion takes it upon themselves to make sure there are no violent elements within their system. They all have radical sects that they for the most part ignore, and rarely condemn. While those radical groups are extremely dangerous, the most dangerous religion in the world isn’t Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, or Buddhism, it’s Statism.

Statism is the centralization of all government power, and maximum authority over every aspect of individual life. Although, that definition leaves out the cult-like attitude many people have towards their governments. That’s the religious part, that’s the real dangerous part. People that worship the government and all of its violence are most dangerous of all religious people. Those are the people that are willing to kill and die for Fascism, Nazism, Communism, Socialism, Crony Capitalism, Oligarchies, or other monolithic governments. That’s what really defines statism, and makes it worse than any other religion.

“Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds & then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.” ― Arundhati Roy

Additional Research:

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/

SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2

THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286

WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66

THE MOST DANGEROUS SUPERSTITION - LARKEN ROSE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2315891/b428ff

Larken & Amanda Rose on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
mind controlnew world orderilluminatislaverypatriotismstatismfalse authorities
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