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They Call you anti Semite for they cannot call you a liar...2
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53 views • March 11, 2021
The Gulag Archipelago:
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.
The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.
"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "
"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."
"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator
(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)
NPAS INTIMIDATION
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
POLICE HARASSMENT
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/YuqQ2Np
Communist weapons system
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
Telling the truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6d7e4a0c-3dfd-45cb-8ed1-08c7ab6b4fcd
David Irvin
https://www.brighteon.com/724d6b9f-1e30-4463-aa28-ab6adf4f42fa
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
Gang stalking ZOG agents
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
I found this Blue cap NKVD Communist Joo police arrested and murdered over 60,000,000 civilians under these sections.
The sections/articles were published in a popular magazine decades after the atrocities that were carried out.
"Article 136: The interrogator does not have the right to extract testimony or a confession from the accused by means of compulsion or threats. "
"Article 111: The interrogator is obliged to establish clearly all the relevant facts, both those tending toward acquittal and any that might lesson the accused measure of guilt."
"Article 139: The accused has the right to set forth his testimony in his own hand and to demand the right to to make corrections in the deposition written by the interrogator
(Those familiar with our atmosphere of suspicion why it was impossible to ask for the code in a peoples court or in the District Executive Committee. Your interest in the code would be an extraordinary phenomenon : you must be either being prepared to commit a crime or be trying to cover your tracks)
NPAS INTIMIDATION
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
POLICE HARASSMENT
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/YuqQ2Np
Communist weapons system
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
Telling the truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6d7e4a0c-3dfd-45cb-8ed1-08c7ab6b4fcd
David Irvin
https://www.brighteon.com/724d6b9f-1e30-4463-aa28-ab6adf4f42fa
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
Gang stalking ZOG agents
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
Keywords
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