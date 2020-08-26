SHOCKING TRUTH!!! This is the real ANTHONY FAUCI

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Further Info:
The Jesuits, Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed!:
https://www.brighteon.com/a39971d2-efcb-440f-a539-6c2b9939fd65
Jesuits and Occult Teachings of Ignatius of Loyola:
https://www.brighteon.com/61d0e722-2b2c-4f7d-9f0e-0946cf6b728e
Jesuit Oath:
https://www.brighteon.com/b7e685c6-9441-43bc-a6c7-fe42e70b4400
“Dr. Anthony Fauci, point man on coronavirus, is a {Jesuit}Holy Cross alum”, Boston-Globe, March 17th 2020 :
https://zaidpub.com/2020/04/07/dr-anthony-fauci-point-man-on-coronavirus-is-a-jesuitholy-cross-alum-boston-globe-march-17th-2020/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOtQHwisJWw
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