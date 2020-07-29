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The Jesuits, Priesthood of Absolute Evil Exposed!
The Prisoner
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223 views • July 29, 2020
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8jASoemxWg
Nicholson1968 YT Channel

"What’s interesting now is that many believe the Catholic Jesuits are actually Talmudic Jews in disguise, like their founder Ignatius Loyola. If Talmudic Jews were diligent in following the Sanhedrin’s advice, this belief isn’t so far fetched, because they’ve had plenty of time to infiltrate and influence the world, being military-styled operatives – even their leaders being called generals, and their supreme general being referred to as the black pope. The Jesuits understand trade and commerce. They were the ones on the black ships in the Far East, “obtaining” valuable resources, while telling everyone else the world was flat, until Columbus let the cat out of the bag. They even legislated that any belief otherwise was punishable by death. People didn’t want to be labeled a heretic any more than they want to be labeled a dissident today – for disobeying the legislation that protects the greedy and their interests. It also makes one wonder about World Bank whistleblower Karen Hudes’ comment that IRS payments go to the Vatican. Or that there’s weight to the rumor that Fatima’s third communication actually revealed that Satan would be ruling the world through the Vatican."

From: BABYLON – Satan’s Cauldron of Evil – Will Fall:
https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/2013/10/28/babylon-satans-cauldron-of-evil-will-fall/

Early Jesuit Order Had So Many ‘Conversos’ That It Became A Virtual ‘Synagogue Of Jews’:
https://christiansfortruth.com/the-early-jesuit-order-had-so-many-conversos-that-it-became-a-virtual-synagogue-of-jews/
Keywords
nwojesuitssecret societyone world religioncrypto jewsblack popeignatius loyolaihssociety of jesus
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