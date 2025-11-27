Pre-release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
タイミングの公開
https://x.com/hide2951889/status/1984166552867139859
Nuremberg 2.0: The Warning No One Can Ignore
Whether people like it or not, the message is clear.
https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1993682852479631623
元ブラックロックのアナリストで内部告発者のエド・ダウド氏
https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1993079334647873663
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
補足
https://x.com/T5v7T8YXkD15gL3/status/1763198522747445518
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DRY-1uqD_Vu/?igsh=bDliMTdwdno2azY2
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DO6QuzlEuGR/?igsh=NDBiem14MDJzcm9m
インフォームドコンセント
https://x.com/w2skwn3/status/1583343628100849664
＊対象者は末端の末端まで
https://www.brighteon.com/443b9739-aa58-42da-8ed6-0f853eb9d8e2
観ておいた方が良いこと⑤