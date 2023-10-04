「ニュルンベルク」の軍事法廷の判決シーンがTruth に投稿されました

◆311万5174人【23年9月26日首相官邸発表】
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm42818055
【特例承認】マウスのみで人間での治験は行っていません（厚労省HP）
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKRJBHuZZQY&t=3s
【インフォームドコンセント】
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cp446gDCg24
【遺伝子配列の最後 / 1番下部/AAAAAAAAAA･･････】
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/MN908947.3
.gov(ドット ガヴ)は、スポンサー付きトップレベルドメイン（sTLD）の一つで、アメリカ合衆国の連邦政府と地方行政機関が使用している。 このドメインは1985年1月の設立当初からのトップレベルドメインのひとつである。
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T6QFnycTp8
