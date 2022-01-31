Sununu Sides Wtih China Biden on Supreme Court, Mask, and Vaxx Issues? Sununu 2024?

Election Fraud, Much?There are polls where respondents, over 80%, claim they will not vote for a candidate that believes Joe Biden election was legitimate. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu seems to be okay with Whites and Heterosexual males be banned as a choice for US Supreme Court Justice. Most Republican voters are against all mandates.Trump really took a dump on his supporters with Warp Speed, and Talking about having taken all shots to date. Right on the mask box, it doesn't protect the wearer from viruses. So, why be made to wear them? It is utter cuckold stupidity.Sununu, if you are a Democrat in your thinking, put a D after your name for the next election, 2022, for Governor. I you kissing up to Biden because you want to run for US President in 2024? Those who committed the biggest fraud in the history of New Hampshire investigate themselves. Really???!!!#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionPartySununu YouTube Video:Chris Sununu, Joe Rogan, RFK Jr., and the doctors who invented the tests, RNA, and who are getting results using therapeutics aren't the ones spreading misinformation. CNN, Tony Fauci, CDC, NIH, UN and Joe Biden, and the whole Chinese influenced Left-Tard Democrat Commie Party are getting more, and more hated in the US, and World.More on my Monsanto father: