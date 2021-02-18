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BREAKING!!! Covid Recombinant Strain Identified in California for Mark, Nano Silver Doses for Melanie [Get Your Nano Silver!], Earth Changes, and More 02.17.2021
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1100 views • February 18, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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UK and Californian coronavirus variants have MERGED into one: Rare combination event spotted in American patient could create strain that spreads rapidly and dodges immunity, scientists warn
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9269271/UK-California-Covid-variants-merged-coronavirus-case-scientists-say.html
Karen’s related: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/uk-and-california-covid-variants-have-merged-into-mutated-virus-b920047.html
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2268014-exclusive-two-variants-have-merged-into-heavily-mutated-coronavirus/
Paula’s related: https://futurism.com/neoscope/two-covid-strains-merged-heavily-mutated-hybrid
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.17.2021):
BREAKING!!! CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd TOTAL Lockdown: Isolation Camps: October 15, 2020
Watch Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eefe9dfc7a607002f1ee048
Watch Special Report Video: https://www.brighteon.com/7ee7263c-ac86-416e-9213-403c0917c2f1
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
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FAUCI: https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-vaccine-open-season-will-begin-in-april
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https://www.businessinsider.com/walmart-closes-500-stores-temporarily-winter-storm-uri-2021-2
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https://apnews.com/article/europe-estonia-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-pandemic-europe-fbfc55618c3c26fecb5c966cf979f53d
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U.S. Emergency Declared: https://youtu.be/AH3saGsgyvY
--
RABBI CALLS: https://www.israel365news.com/187200/jerusalem-rabbi-calls-on-70-nations-to-organize-establish-half-shekel-as-world-reserve-currency/
https://millenium-state.com/blog/2019/05/03/the-dinar-gold-the-real-reason-for-gaddafis-murder/
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Israelis: https://youtu.be/iRvWXkHCk48
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Water Rights. Why?: https://youtu.be/D2DHGUMBwkg
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https://www.unz.com/kbarrett/ap-and-atlantic-council-anoint-me-covid-conspiracy-super-spreader-and-erase-ron-unz/
--
“Please, Leave Us”: https://youtu.be/0LiG_TduoLY
--
COVID: 10-Year Jail Term For Lying: https://www.technocracy.news/covid-10-year-jail-term-for-lying-about-where-you-travelled-from/
--
WHITE HOUSE WARNS: https://futurism.com/neoscope/white-house-catastrophic-consequences-ebola-outbreaks
--
Vaccines Damage Brain: https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/Andrew-Moulton-MD.html
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Covid Truths Website (UK): https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/
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Skagit County: https://youtu.be/CbmfumahJ3k
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Army and national guard vaccinating: https://youtu.be/QXzk6ENoOtQ
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/greek-hospital-administrator-faces-criminal-prosecution-for-reporting-nurses-paralysis-after-second-mrna-shot/
--
Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents Dead: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-8-of-31-residents-dead-in-german-nursing-home-after-they-were-forcibly-injected-with-pfizer-experimental-mrna-covid-shots-against-their-will/
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Corruption At CDC: https://www.technocracy.news/urgent-peer-reviewed-study-exposes-massive-corruption-at-cdc/
--
5 questions to ask your friends: https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/15/5-questions-to-ask-your-friends-who-plan-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
UK and Californian coronavirus variants have MERGED into one: Rare combination event spotted in American patient could create strain that spreads rapidly and dodges immunity, scientists warn
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9269271/UK-California-Covid-variants-merged-coronavirus-case-scientists-say.html
Karen’s related: https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/uk-and-california-covid-variants-have-merged-into-mutated-virus-b920047.html
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2268014-exclusive-two-variants-have-merged-into-heavily-mutated-coronavirus/
Paula’s related: https://futurism.com/neoscope/two-covid-strains-merged-heavily-mutated-hybrid
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.17.2021):
BREAKING!!! CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd TOTAL Lockdown: Isolation Camps: October 15, 2020
Watch Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=5eefe9dfc7a607002f1ee048
Watch Special Report Video: https://www.brighteon.com/7ee7263c-ac86-416e-9213-403c0917c2f1
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
--
FAUCI: https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-vaccine-open-season-will-begin-in-april
--
https://www.businessinsider.com/walmart-closes-500-stores-temporarily-winter-storm-uri-2021-2
--
https://apnews.com/article/europe-estonia-coronavirus-pandemic-covid-19-pandemic-europe-fbfc55618c3c26fecb5c966cf979f53d
--
U.S. Emergency Declared: https://youtu.be/AH3saGsgyvY
--
RABBI CALLS: https://www.israel365news.com/187200/jerusalem-rabbi-calls-on-70-nations-to-organize-establish-half-shekel-as-world-reserve-currency/
https://millenium-state.com/blog/2019/05/03/the-dinar-gold-the-real-reason-for-gaddafis-murder/
--
Israelis: https://youtu.be/iRvWXkHCk48
--
Water Rights. Why?: https://youtu.be/D2DHGUMBwkg
--
https://www.unz.com/kbarrett/ap-and-atlantic-council-anoint-me-covid-conspiracy-super-spreader-and-erase-ron-unz/
--
“Please, Leave Us”: https://youtu.be/0LiG_TduoLY
--
COVID: 10-Year Jail Term For Lying: https://www.technocracy.news/covid-10-year-jail-term-for-lying-about-where-you-travelled-from/
--
WHITE HOUSE WARNS: https://futurism.com/neoscope/white-house-catastrophic-consequences-ebola-outbreaks
--
Vaccines Damage Brain: https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/02/Andrew-Moulton-MD.html
--
Covid Truths Website (UK): https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/
--
Skagit County: https://youtu.be/CbmfumahJ3k
--
Army and national guard vaccinating: https://youtu.be/QXzk6ENoOtQ
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/greek-hospital-administrator-faces-criminal-prosecution-for-reporting-nurses-paralysis-after-second-mrna-shot/
--
Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents Dead: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-8-of-31-residents-dead-in-german-nursing-home-after-they-were-forcibly-injected-with-pfizer-experimental-mrna-covid-shots-against-their-will/
--
Corruption At CDC: https://www.technocracy.news/urgent-peer-reviewed-study-exposes-massive-corruption-at-cdc/
--
5 questions to ask your friends: https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/15/5-questions-to-ask-your-friends-who-plan-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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