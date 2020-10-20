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BREAKING!!! CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd TOTAL Lockdown Isolation Camps 10.15.2020
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1954 views • October 20, 2020
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CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
Submitted by Karen
WORLD NEWS DESK Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
14 OCTOBER 2020
I received this from an elected member of the Canadian government who is aghast at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) plans for our neighbors to the north . . .This is a nightmare unfolding!
"I want to provide you some very important information. I'm a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO)....
...They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:
- Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.
- Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.
- Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.
- Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 - early January 2021
- Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
- Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 - Q2 2021.
- Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Karen’s related: MICROSOFT PATENT TO CONTROL YOUR PHYSICAL MOVEMENTS
https://youtu.be/xnYOm3yu9-E
Bill Gates Is the Face of Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics Orchestrating the Covid-19 PlanDemic
Written by Terral
October 14, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://youtu.be/xpNWvuidrG4
====
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the new Mystery Report YouTube Channel. (Go here and subscribe!)
Get additional information at [email protected]
=======
CANADA GOING TYRANNICAL! 2nd "Total" Lockdown; ISOLATION CAMPS for "Refusers"
Submitted by Karen
WORLD NEWS DESK Watch Terral’s Special Report Video:
14 OCTOBER 2020
I received this from an elected member of the Canadian government who is aghast at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) plans for our neighbors to the north . . .This is a nightmare unfolding!
"I want to provide you some very important information. I'm a committee member within the Liberal Party of Canada. I sit within several committee groups but the information I am providing is originating from the Strategic Planning committee (which is steered by the PMO)....
...They have also made it very clear that nothing will stop the planned outcomes.
The road map and aim was set out by the PMO and is as follows:
- Phase in secondary lock down restrictions on a rolling basis, starting with major metropolitan areas first and expanding outward. Expected by November 2020.
- Rush the acquisition of (or construction of) isolation facilities across every province and territory. Expected by December 2020.
- Daily new cases of COVID-19 will surge beyond capacity of testing, including increases in COVID related deaths following the same growth curves. Expected by end of November 2020.
- Complete and total secondary lock down (much stricter than the first and second rolling phase restrictions). Expected by end of December 2020 - early January 2021
- Reform and expansion of the unemployment program to be transitioned into the universal basic income program. Expected by Q1 2021.
- Projected COVID-19 mutation and/or co-infection with secondary virus (referred to as COVID-21) leading to a third wave with much higher mortality rate and higher rate of infection. Expected by February 2021.
- Daily new cases of COVID-21 hospitalizations and COVID-19 and COVID-21 related deaths will exceed medical care facilities capacity. Expected Q1 - Q2 2021.
- Enhanced lock down restrictions (referred to as Third Lock Down) will be implemented. Full travel restrictions will be imposed (including inter-province and inter-city). Expected Q2 2021.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers
--
Karen’s related: MICROSOFT PATENT TO CONTROL YOUR PHYSICAL MOVEMENTS
https://youtu.be/xnYOm3yu9-E
Bill Gates Is the Face of Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics Orchestrating the Covid-19 PlanDemic
Written by Terral
October 14, 2020 Watch Terral’s Special Report Video: https://youtu.be/xpNWvuidrG4
====
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
“Nano Silver is a natural antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral solution that should be part of everyone’s survival strategy for when the crap hits the fan and there is no access to doctors and the local pharmacy. Even a cut and become infected and lead to a life-threatening situation without this natural means of defense against bacterial-fungal-viral infections.”
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the new Mystery Report YouTube Channel. (Go here and subscribe!)
Get additional information at [email protected]
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