Planet Lockdown - Catherine Austin Fitts - THE GREAT RESET PART 2

Catherine Austin Fitts is interviewed by the producers of the upcoming documentary titled, Planet Lockdown. She explains the true purpose of the lockdowns and how they are being used to crash the economy, consolidate wealth and bring in global government where all currency is controlled, digital and you will be told what you can and cannot do as it will be tied to carbon and social credit. This is a follow-up interview to the 2020 message concerning the plan for the great reset and how the globalists (she refers to them as 'Mr. Global') are gaining control through capitulation of the unsuspecting public. The name of the game is control, death and enslavement.A high quality version of part one will be available here once processed:More on the Planet Lockdown series here for viewing & downloading: