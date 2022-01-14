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Planet Lockdown - Catherine Austin Fitts - THE GREAT RESET PART 1
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170 views • January 14, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts is interviewed by the producers of the upcoming documentary titled, Planet Lockdown. She explains the true purpose of the lockdowns and how they are being used to crash the economy, consolidate wealth and bring in global government where all currency is controlled, digital and you will be told what you can and cannot do as it will be tied to carbon and social credit. Though this interview has now been out for over a year, it is crucial as much headway has been made toward the great reset since this interview was conducted in early 2020. The name of the game is control, death and enslavement.
Part 2, conducted a year later, may be seen here:
https://www.brighteon.com/9a4bdcb2-686b-4951-bc27-d26a858f5d82
More interviews from the Planet Lockdown series available here for download/viewing:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Part 2, conducted a year later, may be seen here:
https://www.brighteon.com/9a4bdcb2-686b-4951-bc27-d26a858f5d82
More interviews from the Planet Lockdown series available here for download/viewing:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
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