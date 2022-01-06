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BREAKING: Números de Lote Vax Mortales IDENTIFICADOS, ¡Aún en Circulación! - Deadly Vax Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation!
Expanding-the-Kingdom
Expanding-the-Kingdom
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55917 views • January 06, 2022
Por favor, haz clic like y suscríbete - Please click like and subscribe
- DEADLY VAX BATCHES IDENTIFIED new Jan 2022
LOTES VAX MORTALES IDENTIFICADOS - - - nuevo Ene 2022
HowBad.info
https://www.howbadismybatch.com/
Craig Paardekooper - [email protected]
Please see Craig Paardekooper’s video also
Por favor, vea el video de Craig Paardekooper también
https://www.brighteon.com/5705bb36-312a-4152-9e23-8b67404a00c0
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a priori
ä″ prē-ôr′ē, ā″ prī-ôr′ī
adjective
Proceeding from a known or assumed cause to a necessarily related effect; deductive.
Derived by or designating the process of reasoning without reference to particular facts or experience.
Knowable without appeal to particular experience.
Keywords
circulationnumbersdeadlyvaxlotidentifiednumerosmortalesloteidentificadoscirculacion
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