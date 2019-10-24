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Daniel 7:25 FULFILLED Anti-Christ wants to change times (GMT to Mecca Time) & laws (Sharia Law)
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7 views • October 24, 2019
This is very very urgent and is one of the most important news stories of our generation.
This will affect every person and every family. This proves that the antichrist is MUSLIM, not catholic!
This proves the beast is NOT Europe. This proves that the mark of the beast has NOTHING to do with Sunday law.
Daniel 7:25 has been fulfilled and it's time we realize it and start really warning the people to wake up.
The mark of the beast is here, it is sharia law.
This is not a plan for the future. It's ticking right now!
It is already built and started ticking in August 2010.
Their goal is to change GMT to Mecca time in 2012.
The new Mecca Clock will send electronic signals worldwide.
These signals will be broadcast on all TV stations and radio stations worldwide!
The clock face lights up Green at night, which is the sacred color of islam.
(see Green horseman of islam https://www.brighteon.com/4a135c5e-54f7-4a66-8b10-416de44e2f6c )
The long hand is over 72 feet long.
It is the largest clock in the world.
The crescent moon on top of the clock is the largest man made moon.
Notice how they even put a crescent moon in the background in the below video.
allah is NOT GOD. he is the moon god or actually the devil, satan.
The name of allah (which is the middle symbol of 666) and the muslim brotherhood cross swords are on the clock.
The people worshipping the black stone of mecca rotate around the image of the beast like a clock.
The clock overlooks the black stone.
PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO WHICH WILL SHOCK YOU!!! IT'S NOT CONSPIRACY. IT'S FACT. AMAZING VIDEO.
YOU MUST SEE THIS. YOU MUST SHARE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS!!!!
You can save this video to your computer using "Real Player" which is Free. Save to your computer and burn onto CD's and DVD's and share with your family, friends, neighbors, pastors and churches! They must be warned!
To learn more about the mecca clock please visit
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/meccatime.html
To learn more about the beast and the mark of the beast please read and study http://www.isawthelightministries.com/mark.html
Please subscribe to be notified of any new video uploads.
This will affect every person and every family. This proves that the antichrist is MUSLIM, not catholic!
This proves the beast is NOT Europe. This proves that the mark of the beast has NOTHING to do with Sunday law.
Daniel 7:25 has been fulfilled and it's time we realize it and start really warning the people to wake up.
The mark of the beast is here, it is sharia law.
This is not a plan for the future. It's ticking right now!
It is already built and started ticking in August 2010.
Their goal is to change GMT to Mecca time in 2012.
The new Mecca Clock will send electronic signals worldwide.
These signals will be broadcast on all TV stations and radio stations worldwide!
The clock face lights up Green at night, which is the sacred color of islam.
(see Green horseman of islam https://www.brighteon.com/4a135c5e-54f7-4a66-8b10-416de44e2f6c )
The long hand is over 72 feet long.
It is the largest clock in the world.
The crescent moon on top of the clock is the largest man made moon.
Notice how they even put a crescent moon in the background in the below video.
allah is NOT GOD. he is the moon god or actually the devil, satan.
The name of allah (which is the middle symbol of 666) and the muslim brotherhood cross swords are on the clock.
The people worshipping the black stone of mecca rotate around the image of the beast like a clock.
The clock overlooks the black stone.
PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO WHICH WILL SHOCK YOU!!! IT'S NOT CONSPIRACY. IT'S FACT. AMAZING VIDEO.
YOU MUST SEE THIS. YOU MUST SHARE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS!!!!
You can save this video to your computer using "Real Player" which is Free. Save to your computer and burn onto CD's and DVD's and share with your family, friends, neighbors, pastors and churches! They must be warned!
To learn more about the mecca clock please visit
http://www.isawthelightministries.com/meccatime.html
To learn more about the beast and the mark of the beast please read and study http://www.isawthelightministries.com/mark.html
Please subscribe to be notified of any new video uploads.
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