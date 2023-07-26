I'm Fighting Back

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

The Left’s 12 Steps To Communism

* Tyrannical leftists have gone full commie.

* They are not pretending any more.

* We’re going to a dangerous place.

* The multiple-front war: [coordinated] attacks on conservatives are relentless.

* We have one opportunity to turn this around — and are running out of time.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 26 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v32h6ik-could-this-be-the-biggest-sign-yet-ep.-2054-07262023.html

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertycorruptionboycottdeep statepolice statecommunismpropagandadan bonginoliberalismfreedom of speechfascismtyrannyidiocracydeplatformingleftismideologytotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismcorporatismdebankingpoliticizationfull retard

