Silver 1:1 with Gold? The Hidden Gold That Changes Everything | Bix Weir

Financial analyst and creator of the “Road to Roota Theory,” Bix Weir, joins the Friday Night Economic Review for an in-depth, wide-ranging conversation on silver, gold, and the shifting foundations of global power.

-

In this discussion, we explore Weir’s view that silver could ultimately reach a 1:1 valuation with gold, and the structural, monetary, and geopolitical forces that could drive such a move. Rather than a formal presentation, this is a dynamic exchange of ideas—connecting macro trends, suppressed markets, industrial demand, and the growing strains on the global financial system.

-

We also dive into potential gold stores around the world and how the acknowledgment of these reserves could radically alter the balance of power between nations. From central bank strategy to geopolitical leverage, we examine how precious metals may play a critical role in the next phase of the global reset.

-

This is a thoughtful, exploratory conversation for those watching the cracks in the current system and looking beyond the headlines.

-

*

*

