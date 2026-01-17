BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver 1:1 with Gold? The Hidden Gold That Changes Everything | Bix Weir
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
709 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
368 views • 21 hours ago

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Purchase the highest quality and clean CBD at https://CBDistillery.com – use code Sarah to save 25%

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go tohttps://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 athttps://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Financial analyst and creator of the “Road to Roota Theory,” Bix Weir, joins the Friday Night Economic Review for an in-depth, wide-ranging conversation on silver, gold, and the shifting foundations of global power.

-

In this discussion, we explore Weir’s view that silver could ultimately reach a 1:1 valuation with gold, and the structural, monetary, and geopolitical forces that could drive such a move. Rather than a formal presentation, this is a dynamic exchange of ideas—connecting macro trends, suppressed markets, industrial demand, and the growing strains on the global financial system.

-

We also dive into potential gold stores around the world and how the acknowledgment of these reserves could radically alter the balance of power between nations. From central bank strategy to geopolitical leverage, we examine how precious metals may play a critical role in the next phase of the global reset.

-

This is a thoughtful, exploratory conversation for those watching the cracks in the current system and looking beyond the headlines.

-

Learn more and follow Bix Weir at https:// RoadtoRoota.com

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
goldhiddensliver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dale Whitaker on conservative media&#8217;s role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Silver is Money: The people&#8217;s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Silver is Money: The people’s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Ramon Tomey
Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Ramon Tomey
The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

Ramon Tomey
Rents and home prices ease in major U.S. cities as immigration enforcement intensifies

Rents and home prices ease in major U.S. cities as immigration enforcement intensifies

Laura Harris
The Great Unraveling: Preparing for the coming financial collapse and the end of the dollar

The Great Unraveling: Preparing for the coming financial collapse and the end of the dollar

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy