WW3 and hyperinflation will undermine Bitcoin’s value

This video continues my series about the Bitcoin money making invention and how USD and all Fiat Currencies and Bitcoin will soon be devalued by hyperinflation with outbreak of WW3. See here for more about World War 3 at the end of 2026 https://www.brighteon.com/c371e0e8-d28b-4c59-aecc-7a90ece75724