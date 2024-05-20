World War 3 starts in 2026

These videos present information on current financial developments and a credible model which explains the continued escalation of US government debt and how elite globalists will engineer the start of World War 3 as justification to take greater control of all citizens except those who work closely with and for these elite globalists. Subscribe to my channel if you want to hear the full explanation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.