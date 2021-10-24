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BIOWEAPONS EXPOSED! - Government ADMITS To The OBVIOUS! - It Has JUST Begun!
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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251 views • October 24, 2021
BIOWEAPONS EXPOSED! - Government ADMITS To The OBVIOUS! - It Has JUST Begun!

Josh Sigurdson reports on bioweapons being released into the general population worldwide as biolabs create strange diseases via gain of function research under the guise of stopping the spread of illnesses.
While the CV bioweapon failed miserably leading to the use of fearmongering and PCR tests to fool the public into submission, the NIH has all the same admitted that they were involved in gain of function research proving Dr. Fauci to be the liar we all knew he was. But it doesn't end there.
On top of the past bioweapons that are too many to name and despite the failed and controlled investigations meant to promote another fear campaign psyop, bioweapons continue to be spread unto the masses.
Currently, the PCR test swabs being shipped from China throughout the US contain ethylene oxide, a harmful carcinogenic chemical considered extremely dangerous to the nervous system, immune system, heart and a known cancer spreader. Despite the EPA warning against repeated exposure to ethylene oxide, people who are not jabbed with the OTHER bioweapon are forced daily to take these toxic tests.
On top of that, we once again go into the issue of what Johns Hopkins calls "theragrippers." Theragrippers are microscopic robots that release vaccines into your system via a nose swab which then end up in your stomach and cling to the lining of your stomach to ensure an entire dose is absorbed. They're designed based on a parasite.
We also talk about the push to vaccinate people with fruits and vegetables. mRNA foods are coming to a place near you.

The virus doesn't exist, but the Lethal Injections damned well do. The "rumor" of a virus conned millions into taking Lethal Injections, and is being used to try to coerce others into taking it, AND it's being used to damage people's brains with oxygen deprivation due to masks. Probably more than a few will contract pneumococcal pneumonia from masks, and it is 2,900 times as lethal as "Covid" is alleged to be.
On the other hand, if people are so lazy that they would rather commit suicide than do some research ...
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/8b1a4ab2-01fc-423b-bf5a-a874c8485e54
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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