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BIOWEAPONS EXPOSED! - Government ADMITS To The OBVIOUS! - It Has JUST Begun!
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3000 views • October 23, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on bioweapons being released into the general population worldwide as biolabs create strange diseases via gain of function research under the guise of stopping the spread of illnesses.
While the CV bioweapon failed miserably leading to the use of fearmongering and PCR tests to fool the public into submission, the NIH has all the same admitted that they were involved in gain of function research proving Dr. Fauci to be the liar we all knew he was. But it doesn't end there.
On top of the past bioweapons that are too many to name and despite the failed and controlled investigations meant to promote another fear campaign psyop, bioweapons continue to be spread unto the masses.
Currently, the PCR test swabs being shipped from China throughout the US contain ethylene oxide, a harmful carcinogenic chemical considered extremely dangerous to the nervous system, immune system, heart and a known cancer spreader. Despite the EPA warning against repeated exposure to ethylene oxide, people who are not jabbed with the OTHER bioweapon are forced daily to take these toxic tests.
On top of that, we once again go into the issue of what Johns Hopkins calls "theragrippers." Theragrippers are microscopic robots that release vaccines into your system via a nose swab which then end up in your stomach and cling to the lining of your stomach to ensure an entire dose is absorbed. They're designed based on a parasite.
We also talk about the push to vaccinate people with fruits and vegetables. mRNA foods are coming to a place near you.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on bioweapons being released into the general population worldwide as biolabs create strange diseases via gain of function research under the guise of stopping the spread of illnesses.
While the CV bioweapon failed miserably leading to the use of fearmongering and PCR tests to fool the public into submission, the NIH has all the same admitted that they were involved in gain of function research proving Dr. Fauci to be the liar we all knew he was. But it doesn't end there.
On top of the past bioweapons that are too many to name and despite the failed and controlled investigations meant to promote another fear campaign psyop, bioweapons continue to be spread unto the masses.
Currently, the PCR test swabs being shipped from China throughout the US contain ethylene oxide, a harmful carcinogenic chemical considered extremely dangerous to the nervous system, immune system, heart and a known cancer spreader. Despite the EPA warning against repeated exposure to ethylene oxide, people who are not jabbed with the OTHER bioweapon are forced daily to take these toxic tests.
On top of that, we once again go into the issue of what Johns Hopkins calls "theragrippers." Theragrippers are microscopic robots that release vaccines into your system via a nose swab which then end up in your stomach and cling to the lining of your stomach to ensure an entire dose is absorbed. They're designed based on a parasite.
We also talk about the push to vaccinate people with fruits and vegetables. mRNA foods are coming to a place near you.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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