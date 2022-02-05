EPIC Speech: Corporal Bulford Resigns as PM Trudeau's Personal Security

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteon.com/3bba104a-a11a-4f84-ac3d-149114e9df98
Corporal Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP sniper who was fired for refusing to take the vaccine, has a new job: head of security for the Freedom Convoy.
Before the press conference for trustworthy media covering the Freedom Convoy began, The Counter Signal ran into Bluford, who confirmed that he’s no longer protecting the ungrateful Prime Minister but instead protecting everyday truckers who actually care about fighting for his and all Canadians’ freedom.
Many will remember Bulford from an explosive interview with The Counter Signal last year, wherein he spoke out against the vaccine mandate, characterizing the government’s decision to impose such a mandate as “authoritarian type behaviour.”