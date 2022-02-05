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Corp Bulford, Former Sniper for Trudeau is Now Head of Freedom Convoy Security.
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540 views • February 05, 2022
Corporal Daniel Bulford, a former RCMP sniper who was fired for refusing to take the vaccine, has a new job: head of security for the Freedom Convoy.

Before the press conference for trustworthy media covering the Freedom Convoy began, The Counter Signal ran into Bluford, who confirmed that he’s no longer protecting the ungrateful Prime Minister but instead protecting everyday truckers who actually care about fighting for his and all Canadians’ freedom.

Many will remember Bulford from an explosive interview with The Counter Signal last year, wherein he spoke out against the vaccine mandate, characterizing the government’s decision to impose such a mandate as “authoritarian type behaviour.”

Anyone who wants to watch the full interview can do so by clicking here.

Bulford, a staunch defender of Canadians’ freedom and spokesman for Mounties 4 Freedom, was later fired over his refusal to comply with the mandate.

Yes, after more than a decade of serving his country, he was let go over a highly personal medical decision.

He later spoke with Rebel News, explaining his rationale for sticking to his guns and not complying.

“I definitely fall into a category that would be considered low-risk — almost 40, just a little bit shy of that mark, very healthy, very active, I don’t have any underlying comorbidities — and I’ve made it a part of my lifestyle, ever since probably going as far back as high school, to take health and fitness seriously,” Bulford explained.

It’s unfortunate Bulford was let go. But clearly, his passion for defending his fellow Canadians hasn’t been diminished one iota, and he now has an equally important job safeguarding truckers who undoubtedly appreciate him more than Trudeau ever did.
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trudeausecuritydaniel bulfordfreedom convoy
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