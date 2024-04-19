LIVE BLOOD ANALYSIS shows nanoTECH and bioSENSORS. Dr. Ana MIHALCEA

Don't let the poisonVaxx turn off your humanity. Start your nanotech DETOX JOURNEY with EDTA, IODINE, Ivermectin, Methalene blue, Organic Healing Oils: Coconut, Palm, Olive, Black Seed, Nicotine (NOT addictive: Nicnac.com) and many more. Bioavailable Supplements: GlobalHealing.com and BrighteonStore.com

Learn All About The ANTIDOTES:

Vaxx Healing Detox Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/29177a0c-2e10-4c58-afca-060d6c86a723?index=1

Nicotine Playlist. Why Did the FDA Lie About Nicotine?: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/2d3f1f78-40bf-478a-83ef-d3c4c2eef3dd?index=1

Dr. Mihalcea showing a live blood analysis at 1600-2000x magnification. The "mechanism of self-assembly nanotechnology...the nano and micro robots seen in live blood and how they are guiding SELF-ASSEMBLY of the filaments and structures in the blood. They also become part of mesogens, liquid crystals for biosensing and remote-control applications." (Hydrogels, Quantum Dot Tech, Biotechnological Devices that Self-assemble.) ~ Dr. Mihalcea on Rumble

FULL PRESENTATION: Artificial Intelligent Transformation Of Humanity - Nano and Micro Robots In Human Blood. April 2024. Humanity United Now - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

https://rumble.com/v4nis10-artificial-intelligent-transformation-of-humanity-nano-and-micro-robots-in-.html

DR. MIHALCEA:

RUMBLE Channel. Humanity United Now: https://rumble.com/c/HumanityUnitedNow

SUBSTACK: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

BIOGRAPHY (Short)

"Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity." ~ Dr. Mihalcea on Rumble

More NEWS at www.EnergyMe333.com



