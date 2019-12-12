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🅻🅸🆅🅴 𝕋𝕣𝕦ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤 – 𝔻𝕖𝕔𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟙𝟙, 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟡: Banned by YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit Globally
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105 views • December 12, 2019
LIVE: http://juku.stream | http://trnws.stream
CHANNELS: http://trnws.net | https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
DAILY SHOW: http://trnws.com
TruNews Headlines – December 11, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBM6MPH90CE
https://www.brighteon.com/988cad48-6100-405a-b3cb-80ede7767a8f
Senate Judiciary Committee grills Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz over FISA abuse investigation report. Russian foreign minister says President Trump wants better relations. Israel prepares for third Knesset election in 12 months. Pentagon blames Iran for rocket attacks in Iraq. Missouri fifth graders asked to “set a price for a slave” in classroom assignment. Unanswered questions remain after Jersey City shootout. Hong Kong police uncovered plot to detonate bombs at massive protest rally. Carrie Lam summoned to Beijing to meet with top officials. India faces sanctions over citizenship law. China shuts down another Christian church. Mother changes her mind in the middle of an abortion and saves her daughter’s life. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #Impeachment #DonaldTrump #FalseFlags #Persecution
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/kMhIdopm
http://dir.trune.ws/s/92drrat
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-11-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-11-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019
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TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, Senate Judiciary Committee, Justice Department, Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, FISA abuse, investigation report, Russian foreign minister, President Trump, Trump, Israel, Knesset election, Pentagon, Iran, rocket attacks, Iraq, price for a slave, Jersey City shootout, Hong Kong police, bombs, protest rally, Carrie Lam, Beijing, India, sanctions, citizenship law, China, Christian church, persecution, abortion, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey, Rick Wiles, RightWingWatch, ADL, Michael Brown, Zionist, Zionism, Jewish, Jew, Jew Coup, Globalism, Pedophilia, Pedophiles, Child Molestors, Jeffrey Epstein, Entrapment
CHANNELS: http://trnws.net | https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
DAILY SHOW: http://trnws.com
TruNews Headlines – December 11, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBM6MPH90CE
https://www.brighteon.com/988cad48-6100-405a-b3cb-80ede7767a8f
Senate Judiciary Committee grills Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz over FISA abuse investigation report. Russian foreign minister says President Trump wants better relations. Israel prepares for third Knesset election in 12 months. Pentagon blames Iran for rocket attacks in Iraq. Missouri fifth graders asked to “set a price for a slave” in classroom assignment. Unanswered questions remain after Jersey City shootout. Hong Kong police uncovered plot to detonate bombs at massive protest rally. Carrie Lam summoned to Beijing to meet with top officials. India faces sanctions over citizenship law. China shuts down another Christian church. Mother changes her mind in the middle of an abortion and saves her daughter’s life. Doc Burkhart and Kerry Kinsey.
#TruNews #Impeachment #DonaldTrump #FalseFlags #Persecution
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/kMhIdopm
http://dir.trune.ws/s/92drrat
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://trunews.com/podcast/trunews-headlines-december-11-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-december-11-2019
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019-podcast_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-11-trunews-headlines-december-11-2019
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
TruNews, Senate Judiciary Committee, Justice Department, Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, FISA abuse, investigation report, Russian foreign minister, President Trump, Trump, Israel, Knesset election, Pentagon, Iran, rocket attacks, Iraq, price for a slave, Jersey City shootout, Hong Kong police, bombs, protest rally, Carrie Lam, Beijing, India, sanctions, citizenship law, China, Christian church, persecution, abortion, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey, Rick Wiles, RightWingWatch, ADL, Michael Brown, Zionist, Zionism, Jewish, Jew, Jew Coup, Globalism, Pedophilia, Pedophiles, Child Molestors, Jeffrey Epstein, Entrapment
Keywords
irantrumpfisa abuseinspector generalpresident trumptrunewsisraelsanctionsjustice departmentpentagonbombsiraqindiamichael horowitzsenate judiciary committeebeijingcarrie laminvestigation reportrussian foreign ministerknesset electionrocket attacksprice for a slavejersey city shootouthong kong policeprotest rally
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