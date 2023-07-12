Who Are The Real Racists?

Libs Exposing Themselves

* The left is for whatever we are against; and against whatever we are for.

* They are now pro-sex trafficking — and apparently pro-racism too.

* How is it not more obvious to more people what open, blatant bigots and racists leftists are?

* Think about all the things that libs claim black Americans can’t do for themselves.

* They always start the story in the middle.

* They create a [book of] problem[s] through gubment intervention and then skip ahead to their ‘solutions’.

* The left needs an underclass.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 12 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2zligu-shocking-new-allegations-about-fbi-corruption-ep.-2045-07122023.html

