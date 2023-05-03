They're Good At Division

This Is Genius Level Stuff

* Leftists worship violence.

* Violence creates chaos, fear, division, a clamoring for normalcy again and redefinition of what normal is.

* The left uses those tactics to “awaken the underclass”.

* They love the euphemism game.

* Class warfare worked in some [feudal] societies, but not in others — so now they’re doing it through race instead.

* Marxists’ goal is to take control of the means of production.

* To take over a capitalist society like America, they try to destroy everything that’s normal.

* Marx was wrong! Capitalism leads to prosperity; communism leads to death.





Take Notes:

https://www.middlemaga.com/post/we-are-in-an-informational-civil-war-and-james-lindsay-is-a-general-must-watch-speech





The Dan Bongino Show | 3 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2lthos-the-tucker-fox-feud-is-getting-weird-ep.-2003-05032023.html

