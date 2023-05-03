They're Good At Division

This Is Genius Level Stuff
* Leftists worship violence.
* Violence creates chaos, fear, division, a clamoring for normalcy again and redefinition of what normal is.
* The left uses those tactics to “awaken the underclass”.
* They love the euphemism game.
* Class warfare worked in some [feudal] societies, but not in others — so now they’re doing it through race instead.
* Marxists’ goal is to take control of the means of production.
* To take over a capitalist society like America, they try to destroy everything that’s normal.
* Marx was wrong! Capitalism leads to prosperity; communism leads to death.
Take Notes:
https://www.middlemaga.com/post/we-are-in-an-informational-civil-war-and-james-lindsay-is-a-general-must-watch-speech
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2lthos-the-tucker-fox-feud-is-getting-weird-ep.-2003-05032023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.