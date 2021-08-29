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TruthFlix: Australia Satanic Cops trying to get people to Snitch [29.08.2021]
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300 views • August 29, 2021
Note: Exactly the same shit happens in Denmark, many become 'scared' or afraid when the policy comes to demonstrate and exercise their 'power'... I and a few others then don't get scared and afraid. In Denmark, as in Australia I can understand, all citizens have the legal right Not to answer or comment anything, as well anyone always have the legal right to choose a self-choice lawyer for any Police 'questioning'.
Here's a few examples how I react over the satanic Cops and 'guards':
Kim Osbøl: 2000 subscribers on Bitchute - Thank you everybody :) [24.07.2021]
https://youtu.be/OX1ExYJj_zA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZyvPIsLOcXQK/
https://rumble.com/vk991i-kim-osbl-2000-subscribers-on-bitchute-thank-you-everybody-24.07.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/c0a086aa-cb89-4631-851c-8cf0b4f38e46
163 views Aug 29, 2021
TruthFlix
14.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/d_hqzGCg4tQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
Here's a few examples how I react over the satanic Cops and 'guards':
Kim Osbøl: 2000 subscribers on Bitchute - Thank you everybody :) [24.07.2021]
https://youtu.be/OX1ExYJj_zA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZyvPIsLOcXQK/
https://rumble.com/vk991i-kim-osbl-2000-subscribers-on-bitchute-thank-you-everybody-24.07.2021.html
https://www.brighteon.com/c0a086aa-cb89-4631-851c-8cf0b4f38e46
163 views Aug 29, 2021
TruthFlix
14.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/d_hqzGCg4tQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
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