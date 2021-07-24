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Kim Osbøl: 2000 subscribers on Bitchute - Thank you everybody :) [24.07.2021]
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11 views • July 24, 2021
I'm just a ordinary working man who since 2017 publishes what's going on..
And has been convicted 4 times for that Of the corrupt rotten judicial system we have here in Denmark..
Some wonder over the profile picture I use..
It is from a theater performance in 2018 where I was casted and 'played' myself and told about systematic illegal case processing in Denmark Jobcenters.
--
https://fritaget.fbf.one/
--
Performanceinstallation af Biering/Chemnitz på Den Frie Udstillingsbygning, 2018.
facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/
http://www.tueb.dk/dk/2018/09/22/hadets-sange/
http://marierosendahlchemnitz.dk/hadets-sange/
https://denfrie.dk/udstilling/hadets-sange-2/
--
Episode 1.
Jobcenter København – Gammel Køge Landevej 08.04.2021
https://www.kk.dk/artikel/jobcenter-koebenhavn-gammel-koege-landevej
--
Episode 2.
Lokation: Nørrebro Station
2400 København Nv.
https://goo.gl/maps/VKZgnPQevw6p9WHq5
--
Episode 3.
Demostration Mads Palsvig JFK21.dk
Lokation: Rigshospitalet hovedindgang
2100 København Ø.
https://goo.gl/maps/QF1vLTFSVGyGFbU2A
Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
And has been convicted 4 times for that Of the corrupt rotten judicial system we have here in Denmark..
Some wonder over the profile picture I use..
It is from a theater performance in 2018 where I was casted and 'played' myself and told about systematic illegal case processing in Denmark Jobcenters.
--
https://fritaget.fbf.one/
--
Performanceinstallation af Biering/Chemnitz på Den Frie Udstillingsbygning, 2018.
facebook.com/bieringchemnitz/
http://www.tueb.dk/dk/2018/09/22/hadets-sange/
http://marierosendahlchemnitz.dk/hadets-sange/
https://denfrie.dk/udstilling/hadets-sange-2/
--
Episode 1.
Jobcenter København – Gammel Køge Landevej 08.04.2021
https://www.kk.dk/artikel/jobcenter-koebenhavn-gammel-koege-landevej
--
Episode 2.
Lokation: Nørrebro Station
2400 København Nv.
https://goo.gl/maps/VKZgnPQevw6p9WHq5
--
Episode 3.
Demostration Mads Palsvig JFK21.dk
Lokation: Rigshospitalet hovedindgang
2100 København Ø.
https://goo.gl/maps/QF1vLTFSVGyGFbU2A
Kim Osbøl
Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2 : https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (kun danske)
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