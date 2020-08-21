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THE FALL OF THE CABAL - END OF THE WORLD [AS WE KNOW IT] - JANET OSSEBAARD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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500 views • August 21, 2020
This documentary video by JANET OSSEBAARD has a ton of accurate information about the Khazarian Mafia, Ashkenazi Jews, Zionists, Cabal that follow the Kabbalah, Illuminati, New World Order, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Globalists, Internationalists, Luciferians, and Satanists. BUT, it also contains a lot of misleading information about 'Q". I have been saying Q is not part of Anonymous since that first post on the internet on Oct. 28, 2017. If anything, it is just as likely a CIA PSYOP to get the Patriots to TRUST THE(IR) PLAN (AND STAND DOWN) while the Zionists bring forth their NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. If by a slim chance TRUMP is actually fighting the Deep State Zionists rather than working with the Zionists (and that is a HUGE if), it does not require you to STAND DOWN. If Trump is on the side of the people, he can be the SECONDARY PRONG OF ATTACK, rather than the ONLY PLAN. The HACKER GROUP Anonymous is still and always has been BOTH ANTI-GOVERNMENT (Anarchists) AND ANTI-RELIGION (Agnostics). Anonymous is AWAKE to the fact that governments and religions can NEVER be the solution to the problem, since GOVERNMENTS AND RELIGIONS ARE THE PROBLEM. I thank Blackpilled for making such a great Common Sense video for the UNCONSCIOUS people falsely calling themselves Truthers while letting NWO POLITICIANS AND THE ZIONISTS take over the USA and the rest of the world. The 2nd Amendment and the RIGHT TO BEAR ARMS does NO GOOD if those arms are staying locked up in your gun safe. The Zionists will keep right on doing False Flag HOAX Terrorist Events such as FAKE Shootings and Bombings until the NWO politicians have taken away all of your guns and ammo. Wake Up people, stop trusting the Zionist's New World Order Agenda (the PLAN is theirs), grow a spine and a get a set of balls, and PUSH BACK to reacquire the little remaining Freedoms we still had before the PLANdemic while you have a small window of opportunity. Everyone needs to PUSH BACK RIGHT NOW against the HOAX Covid-19 PLANdemic, PUSH BACK against the HOAX Terrorist Attacks, and STOP FOLLOWING THE "Q" PSYOP. You are the ones that you have been waiting for. Governments and God(s) aren't going to save you, WE MUST SAVE OURSELVES!!! Only CONSCIOUS BEINGS can change reality, and those trusting in the STAND-DOWN PLAN by Q are simply still UNCONSCIOUS. ANTIFA and BLM are wrong, but also MAGA and PATRIOTS are wrong. Both sides need to Wake Up and join forces as WE THE PEOPLE against THE REAL ENEMY and GET RID OF ALL POLITICIANS. We must stop the lock-downs to save the economy, and stop the 5G installations and GMO vaccinations to save the people. NO GODS, NO GOVERNMENTS, NO RULERS, and NO SLAVES!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
QANON IS FAKE AND GAY - BLACKPILLED (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/eb2e6ad6-77d5-4bdc-9712-29c088539a04
Janet Ossebaard on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMxgroNPdv9YFRNyXsvinOQ/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGE-GU56rnpIk7bYSv34X7w/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] http://www.spreely.com/credits/signup?affiliate=81a7c65
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
QANON IS FAKE AND GAY - BLACKPILLED (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/eb2e6ad6-77d5-4bdc-9712-29c088539a04
Janet Ossebaard on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMxgroNPdv9YFRNyXsvinOQ/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGE-GU56rnpIk7bYSv34X7w/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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