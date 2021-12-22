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Why is Trump Gaslighting His Hardcore Base
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180 views • December 22, 2021
1. Lets put an end to this stupid masquerade. Even CommunistNewsNetwork CNN Medical Analyst Admits: ‘Cloth Masks Little More Than Facial Decorations’
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-medical-analyst-admits-cloth-masks-little-more-than-facial-decorations/
2. WHISTLEBLOWER who worked 30 years for National Security Agency. GOAL IS -TOTAL POPULATION CONTROL. Its an agency like Gestapo or KGB
https://www.brighteon.com/799bbea0-d335-464a-92e7-1cc3e44bd2c2
3. Why is Trump Gaslighting His Hardcore Base By Promoting His Success With the Deadly Covid Vaccine Rollouts? Biden is happy Trump took the booster.
https://www.brighteon.com/27fee8cb-42e1-4031-a94d-8ecb339f0566
4. Radical Pro-Abortion Liberal Loses It On Live TV. The left is obsessed about abortion. Its a religion like climatechange. Looks like satanic control.
https://www.brighteon.com/769eb173-9bbc-4fdb-8e7e-e8fe99509256
5. Fully Vaccinated Zombie Invasion Upon Us. Owen Shroyer breaks down how the COVID-vaccinated are zombie victims of medical tyranny.
https://www.brighteon.com/853cb5dc-452d-4131-8d44-65f63c91f973
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/cnn-medical-analyst-admits-cloth-masks-little-more-than-facial-decorations/
2. WHISTLEBLOWER who worked 30 years for National Security Agency. GOAL IS -TOTAL POPULATION CONTROL. Its an agency like Gestapo or KGB
https://www.brighteon.com/799bbea0-d335-464a-92e7-1cc3e44bd2c2
3. Why is Trump Gaslighting His Hardcore Base By Promoting His Success With the Deadly Covid Vaccine Rollouts? Biden is happy Trump took the booster.
https://www.brighteon.com/27fee8cb-42e1-4031-a94d-8ecb339f0566
4. Radical Pro-Abortion Liberal Loses It On Live TV. The left is obsessed about abortion. Its a religion like climatechange. Looks like satanic control.
https://www.brighteon.com/769eb173-9bbc-4fdb-8e7e-e8fe99509256
5. Fully Vaccinated Zombie Invasion Upon Us. Owen Shroyer breaks down how the COVID-vaccinated are zombie victims of medical tyranny.
https://www.brighteon.com/853cb5dc-452d-4131-8d44-65f63c91f973
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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