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Why is Trump Gaslighting His Hardcore Base By Promoting His Success With the Deadly Covid Vaccine Rollouts?
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551 views • December 22, 2021
Trump has really got to stop pushing his vaccines. I have been saying it for months since he left off. When you have previous staunch Trump supporters and backers like Fogcity Midge, Stew Peters and now Alex Jones turning on you in public for his constant promoting of 'his' vaccines I promise you that it will cost Trump in the long run. The most polarizing subject in US politics and current events is the Joe Biden Vaccine Mandates. Trump is now making headlines on Democrat media and social media for being a vaccine promoter. Today Joe Biden actually said that he and Trump are on the same page because Trump was promoting the vaccines and booster shot with Bill O'Reilly in Dallas over the past weekend. Stew Peters candidly asks former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the start of this video if Trump is aware that his vaccines are killing people (including children) who have taken his jabs. Meadows was not very forthcoming with his reply as you will see, but he did say that Trump is listening and changing the ways in which he communicates. Well after his recent 'tour' stop with O'Reilly where Trump was heckled (not the first time this has happened) about promoting vaccines, Trump had better start to advocate for the vaccine-hesitant (a solid part of his base) if he wants to stay the Republican leader of choice, otherwise, there are two Governor's in Florida and South Dakota who may just decide to aspire more then just to be his vice-president in 2024.
Related video: Trump: Top Pfizer Salesman, Trump Continues to Push Jab Despite Horrific Death Toll
Stew Peters Rumble
https://rumble.com/vqbw1m-trump-top-pfizer-salesman-trump-continues-to-push-jab-despite-horrific-deat.html
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Related video: Trump: Top Pfizer Salesman, Trump Continues to Push Jab Despite Horrific Death Toll
Stew Peters Rumble
https://rumble.com/vqbw1m-trump-top-pfizer-salesman-trump-continues-to-push-jab-despite-horrific-deat.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
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