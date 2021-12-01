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Un sueño profetico de las ultimas dias en el mundo
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21 views • December 01, 2021
Un sueño profetico de la primera semana de noviembre y mi mensaje al mundo
https://www.brighteon.com/89bfcadb-1471-4972-85c8-de45f51ae395
https://www.brighteon.com/c2137959-32f0-4cc9-9936-3d7709f9a9ab
Africans used as lab rats for testing of the Mark of the Beast - links below
Africanos utilizados como ratas de laboratorio para probar la tecnología de la Marca de la Bestia -enlaces a continuación
por favor traduzca estos sitios web aquí https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
https://www.povertyactionlab.org/initiative/digital-identification-and-finance-initiative-africa-digifi-africa
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2001/04/gaviglobal-fund-begin-vaccine-delivery
https://www.mastercard.com/news/perspectives/2020/signed-sealed-encrypted-this-digital-id-is-all-yours/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202007/trust-stamp-integrating-biometric-hash-solution-with-mastercard-on-childrens-vaccine-record-system
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343837835_Cashless_payments_digital_ID_and_vaccination
https://www.brighteon.com/89bfcadb-1471-4972-85c8-de45f51ae395
https://www.brighteon.com/c2137959-32f0-4cc9-9936-3d7709f9a9ab
Africans used as lab rats for testing of the Mark of the Beast - links below
Africanos utilizados como ratas de laboratorio para probar la tecnología de la Marca de la Bestia -enlaces a continuación
por favor traduzca estos sitios web aquí https://www.ipvoid.com/website-translation-tool/
https://www.povertyactionlab.org/initiative/digital-identification-and-finance-initiative-africa-digifi-africa
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/ideas/media-center/press-releases/2001/04/gaviglobal-fund-begin-vaccine-delivery
https://www.mastercard.com/news/perspectives/2020/signed-sealed-encrypted-this-digital-id-is-all-yours/
https://www.biometricupdate.com/202007/trust-stamp-integrating-biometric-hash-solution-with-mastercard-on-childrens-vaccine-record-system
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343837835_Cashless_payments_digital_ID_and_vaccination
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