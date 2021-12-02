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MARCA DE LA BESTIA - MARK OF THE BEAST MIRA! - WATCH!
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171 views • December 02, 2021
A continuacion de video aqui..........
Suecia-Primer país en usar oficialmente la "Marca de la Bestia" de la que se habla en el libro de Apocalipsis en la Biblia
Sweden- First country to offially use the "Mark of the Beast" spoken of in the book of Revelation in the Bible
key fobs pass cards - tarjetas de pase de llaveros (key fobs)
https://www.advantidge.com/19263-2/
The photo is from :46-:51 sec in video
The photo is exactly like the patent made for the mark of the beast
Remember the diagram from patent - using the person and their cell phone scanning themselves (sensor)
El foto es de :46-:51 sec en video
La foto es exactamente igual que la patente hecha para la marca de la bestia
Recuerde el diagrama de patente-usando la persona y su teléfono celular escaneándose a sí mismos (sensor)
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1++
Swish –connected to bank accounts in Sweden
Swish-conectado a cuentas bancarias en Suecia
https://www.swish.nu/about-swish
Suecia-Primer país en usar oficialmente la "Marca de la Bestia" de la que se habla en el libro de Apocalipsis en la Biblia
Sweden- First country to offially use the "Mark of the Beast" spoken of in the book of Revelation in the Bible
key fobs pass cards - tarjetas de pase de llaveros (key fobs)
https://www.advantidge.com/19263-2/
The photo is from :46-:51 sec in video
The photo is exactly like the patent made for the mark of the beast
Remember the diagram from patent - using the person and their cell phone scanning themselves (sensor)
El foto es de :46-:51 sec en video
La foto es exactamente igual que la patente hecha para la marca de la bestia
Recuerde el diagrama de patente-usando la persona y su teléfono celular escaneándose a sí mismos (sensor)
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en?oq=WO2020060606A1++
Swish –connected to bank accounts in Sweden
Swish-conectado a cuentas bancarias en Suecia
https://www.swish.nu/about-swish
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