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Covid19 = Covid2002, patented and bio-weaponised - A Global Pandemic Legally Exposed
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40 views • July 14, 2021
Covid19 = Covid2002, Patented and Bio-weaponized - A Global Pandemic Legally Exposed
Covid19 = Covid2002, patented and bio-weaponised - A Global Pandemic Legally Exposed (bitchute.com)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VphI4AK2LcE0/
https://www.brighteon.com/9763a0e0-fd8a-4ce7-8fa1-833861c11378
Jul 14, 2021
FULL INTERVIEW: There is No Variant - Not Novelty - No Pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich
MUST WATCH! PATENT UNDERWRITER FOLLOWS THE COVID CRIME - CURE PATENTED BEFORE DISEASE
This is an extremely important discussion that completely blows the lid off the covid scamdemic.
This information must be shared everywhere and viewed by as many people as possible.
Covid19 = Covid2002, patented and bio-weaponised - A Global Pandemic Legally Exposed (bitchute.com)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VphI4AK2LcE0/
https://www.brighteon.com/9763a0e0-fd8a-4ce7-8fa1-833861c11378
Jul 14, 2021
FULL INTERVIEW: There is No Variant - Not Novelty - No Pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich
MUST WATCH! PATENT UNDERWRITER FOLLOWS THE COVID CRIME - CURE PATENTED BEFORE DISEASE
This is an extremely important discussion that completely blows the lid off the covid scamdemic.
This information must be shared everywhere and viewed by as many people as possible.
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