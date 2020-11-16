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Tattoo Shop Owner Has Been RELEASED - He Discusses Offenses Police Commited&Damages They Have To Pay For
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134 views • November 16, 2020
Lockdown REBEL Aron Freeman/Tattoo Shop Owner has been RELEASED and is now on the WARPATH!
He has his ‘evidence’ and is going BEAST mode on the police and council with a lawyer who has offered to help him for FREE!
Watch previous videos :
https://www.brighteon.com/51f6e30a-13de-44b9-85e5-2ffedebda443
https://www.brighteon.com/f63daab1-259b-4c41-855a-be5acbcdbd33
https://www.brighteon.com/3f35dd77-81fc-4d6d-9d87-5488250fb9df
https://www.brighteon.com/cb22b80c-d30b-4e09-af81-572cccc55ef4
He has his ‘evidence’ and is going BEAST mode on the police and council with a lawyer who has offered to help him for FREE!
Watch previous videos :
https://www.brighteon.com/51f6e30a-13de-44b9-85e5-2ffedebda443
https://www.brighteon.com/f63daab1-259b-4c41-855a-be5acbcdbd33
https://www.brighteon.com/3f35dd77-81fc-4d6d-9d87-5488250fb9df
https://www.brighteon.com/cb22b80c-d30b-4e09-af81-572cccc55ef4
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