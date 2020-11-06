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After Police Visit ,The Council Pays Visit To Tatoo Shop To Shut It Down,But It Is Staying Open
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128 views • November 06, 2020
Following visit from the police, GOONS from the council are sent round to Aron Carl Freemans tattoo shop in Bristol to shut him down but he is staying OPEN
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