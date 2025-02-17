✈️Delta Plane Upside-down: Flight has incident upon arrival at Toronto airport, 8 injured - video 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delta CRJ900 flight has incident upon arrival at Toronto airport 8 injured.
Inverted! A Delta flight had an "incident" when it arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, according to the airport. Airport officials said "all passengers and crew are accounted for.".
Cynthia... just happened, uploaded at ABC only 10 minutes ago of this upload. Another video uploading of passengers getting out. Link to video 2 if missed: https://www.brighteon.com/9201d039-f705-41af-afba-585a58d02d4e
Thumbnail is from 'The Times'.
More info:
Flightradar24@flightradar24
#DL4819 was operating from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ).
The flight was operated by an Endeavor Air CRJ-900 registered N932XJ for Delta Connection. https://flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/n932xj
Departure: 11:47 local time
Touchdown: 14:13 local time
Flight time: 1:26
X Tweet: https://x.com/flightradar24/status/1891576874721022337?