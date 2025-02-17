✈️Delta Airlines CRJ900: crash-Lands inverted at Toronto Pearson, Multiple injuries reported - video 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️Delta Airlines CRJ900 Inverted: crash-Lands at Toronto Pearson, Multiple injuries reported - video 2
Latest Update: (76 passengers and 4 crew. Plane 100% occupied. Earlier reports were 8 injured, including 3 serious. Latest reports 15 injured.)
A Delta Air Lines CRJ900, operating as Flight 4819 from Minneapolis, crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport today, coming to rest upside down on a snowy runway. Emergency crews responded promptly, and all passengers and crew have been accounted for, though reports indicate multiple injuries. The aircraft, registered as N932XJ, is a 16.6-year-old Bombardier CRJ-900LR operated by Endeavor Air for Delta Connection. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
This video at, Shwari Tv: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHtEIdtWHqk
Update: Nine people were injured, officials said. Two passengers, including a pediatric patient, were in critical condition but were expected to survive. @NYtimes
First video 1 if missed: https://www.brighteon.com/970b74ac-a93b-419d-b75c-ceb8b656662f
Delta is a strong advocate of DEI.