BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

✈️Delta Airlines CRJ900: crash-Lands inverted at Toronto Pearson, Multiple injuries reported - video 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
442 views • 2 months ago

✈️Delta Airlines CRJ900 Inverted: crash-Lands at Toronto Pearson, Multiple injuries reported - video 2

Latest Update: (76 passengers and 4 crew. Plane 100% occupied. Earlier reports were 8 injured, including 3 serious. Latest reports 15 injured.)

A Delta Air Lines CRJ900, operating as Flight 4819 from Minneapolis, crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport today, coming to rest upside down on a snowy runway. Emergency crews responded promptly, and all passengers and crew have been accounted for, though reports indicate multiple injuries. The aircraft, registered as N932XJ, is a 16.6-year-old Bombardier CRJ-900LR operated by Endeavor Air for Delta Connection. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

This video at, Shwari Tv:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHtEIdtWHqk 

Update: Nine people were injured, officials said. Two passengers, including a pediatric patient, were in critical condition but were expected to survive. @NYtimes

First video 1 if missed:  https://www.brighteon.com/970b74ac-a93b-419d-b75c-ceb8b656662f

Adding:

Delta is a strong advocate of DEI.



Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy