✈️Delta Airlines CRJ900: crash-Lands inverted at Toronto Pearson, Multiple injuries reported - video 2

✈️Delta Airlines CRJ900 Inverted: crash-Lands at Toronto Pearson, Multiple injuries reported - video 2

Latest Update: (76 passengers and 4 crew. Plane 100% occupied. Earlier reports were 8 injured, including 3 serious. Latest reports 15 injured.)

A Delta Air Lines CRJ900, operating as Flight 4819 from Minneapolis, crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport today, coming to rest upside down on a snowy runway. Emergency crews responded promptly, and all passengers and crew have been accounted for, though reports indicate multiple injuries. The aircraft, registered as N932XJ, is a 16.6-year-old Bombardier CRJ-900LR operated by Endeavor Air for Delta Connection. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Update: Nine people were injured, officials said. Two passengers, including a pediatric patient, were in critical condition but were expected to survive. @NYtimes

