Enjoy this recorded interview of Anna Breytenbach and Brad Laughlin discussing some of the fundamental principles of loving connection. This overview touches on topics covered in the online video course "For the Love of Animals".
Becoming clear in our intuition and telepathic interspecies communication requires self-reflection and discernment. Other explorations in this conversation include unconditional love, projection and how to truly be helpful.
🔻
🎥 Watch: Reactivating the Blueprint of Our Natural Brains -- The Animal Communicator
https://www.brighteon.com/51a51916-365d-43d8-82cc-3d72f155b3e9
🔻
🎥 Watch: Animal Communicator Update on Spirit -- Anna Breytenbach
https://www.brighteon.com/a7cceb6c-c97a-4cf8-93ce-7b27de3a5e39
🔻
🎥 Watch: Introductory webinar: For the Love of Animals
https://www.brighteon.com/96fdbf14-4178-4ac7-b158-33465b71d282
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.