Introductory webinar: For the Love of Animals
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday |

Enjoy this recorded interview of Anna Breytenbach and Brad Laughlin discussing some of the fundamental principles of loving connection. This overview touches on topics covered in the online video course "For the Love of Animals".

Becoming clear in our intuition and telepathic interspecies communication requires self-reflection and discernment. Other explorations in this conversation include unconditional love, projection and how to truly be helpful.

www.animalspirit.org

Keywords
anna breytenbachintroductory webinarfor the love of animalsbrad laughlin

