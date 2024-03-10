Rabbi Eliyahu Mali: "Kill everyone in Gaza, even babies."

MULSLIMS AT WAR WITH COMMUNIST ZIONISTS ITS NON OF MY CONCERN.

Europeans Are The "Lost" Tribes Of Israel - A Rare Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbbSVjVWX-4

The descendants of Israel (the man once known as Jacob) can today be identified in the White Anglo-Saxon, Celtic, Germanic and Nordic nations of America, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, North-western Europe, Iceland, and the Scandinavians. Ephraim is the British Isles. Manasseh is the United States. Denmark is Dan, Judah and Benjamin, Holland is Zebulon, Germany is primarily Judah and Dan and Reuben. Ireland is Dan and Zarah Judah, The Scandinavian Countries are Dan, Benjamin, Judah, Northern Italy is Naphtali, France was Zarah Judah, with Gad(Gaul) and others. The Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, Scandinavian, Celtic and kindred people are the Children of Israel. Only they have fulfilled every detail of Biblical Prophecy and World History concerning the descendants of the man once known as Jacob, and later surnamed Israel.

Therefore the Torah is an instructions manual for white Europeans

When Nebuchadnezzar attacked Israel the 12 lost tribes fled into Europe by heading North, while the infirm and weak who could not escape from Jerusalem were taken captive into Babylon while in captivity for 70 years they became mamzers def: alien bastads by breeding with their captives.

The prisoners wrote the Babylonian Talmud while in captivity after 70 years the hybrids were allowed back into Jerusalem it is then that the crossbreeds named themselves Jewish / Jews













